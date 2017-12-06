Daniela Vega

Youtube revela los videos más vistos de este 2017

¡Vamos terminando este 2017 y es época de recuentos! Por eso, la famosa plataforma de Youtube dio a conocer el listado con los videos musicales más vistos en todo el mundo. 

¿Cuál es tu favorito

Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft.Daddy Yankee

Shape of you – Ed Sheeran 

Mi gente – J Balvin, Willy William 

Felices los 4 – Maluma 

That’s what I like – Bruno Mars

Ahora dice – Chris Jeday ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel 

El amante – Nicky Jam 

Swalla – Jason Derulo ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign 

 I’m the one – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne 

Súbeme la radio – Enrique Iglesias ft. Descember Bueno, Zion & Lennox