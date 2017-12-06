Youtube revela los videos más vistos de este 2017

¡Vamos terminando este 2017 y es época de recuentos! Por eso, la famosa plataforma de Youtube dio a conocer el listado con los videos musicales más vistos en todo el mundo.
¿Cuál es tu favorito
Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft.Daddy Yankee
Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
Mi gente – J Balvin, Willy William
Felices los 4 – Maluma
That’s what I like – Bruno Mars
Ahora dice – Chris Jeday ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
El amante – Nicky Jam
Swalla – Jason Derulo ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
I’m the one – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
Súbeme la radio – Enrique Iglesias ft. Descember Bueno, Zion & Lennox