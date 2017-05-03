El particular método de un padre para calmar a su bebé

¿Te ha pasado que tu bebé llora mucho y no sabes cómo calmarlo? Eso mismo le ocurría a Daniel Eisenmman, un joven padre que utilizó las redes sociales para compartir su técnica para calmar a su guagua en segundos, quien lloraba desconsoladamente.
A través de su Facebook publicó un video que rápidamente se volvió viral. En él se escucha al padre haciendo un sonido por un tiempo prolongado, el cual ayudó a que la menor se calmara hasta quedar en completo silencio. Un sonido tipo “Om”, que alivió a la guagua.
Check out this quick clip from my live Facebook video earlier to learn #HowToStopACryingBaby 😂🤣🤗👼😍🙏🏻#OMBaby #DanielEisenman #BreakingNormal #TheFreedomCatalyst
Posted by Daniel Eisenman: The Freedom Catalyst on viernes, 21 de abril de 2017
Daniel aseguró que “33 millones de personas se han inspirado en mi video de 42 segundos en vivo desde mi cuarto. Decidí grabar otro esta mañana y ver qué pasa”, escribió junto a un segundo video.
¿Les servirá a todos los padres? Te dejamos con el video para que lo veas por ti mismo.
Well now that roughly 33 million people from my original vid alone (not counting all the international newspapers, TV stories, online articles, etc.) have been inspired by the original 42 second clip from a live video in our bedroom, I decided to shoot another one this morning and check out what happened … now #OM with me 🌬🔊🤗👼🏼•••#DanielEisenman #TheFreedomCatalyst #BreakingNormal #OMBaby #DaddyOm #OMingDaddy #OMingDad #OMingBaby #DadOMingtoBaby #OM
Posted by Daniel Eisenman: The Freedom Catalyst on domingo, 30 de abril de 2017