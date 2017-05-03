El particular método de un padre para calmar a su bebé

Well now that roughly 33 million people from my original vid alone (not counting all the international newspapers, TV stories, online articles, etc.) have been inspired by the original 42 second clip from a live video in our bedroom, I decided to shoot another one this morning and check out what happened … now #OM with me 🌬🔊🤗👼🏼•••#DanielEisenman #TheFreedomCatalyst #BreakingNormal #OMBaby #DaddyOm #OMingDaddy #OMingDad #OMingBaby #DadOMingtoBaby #OM

Posted by Daniel Eisenman: The Freedom Catalyst on domingo, 30 de abril de 2017