El difícil momento de Nick Carter: Falleció su papá a los 65 años

Nick Cartersu hermano Aaron y toda su familia viven un difícil momento. Su padre, Robert Gene Carter, falleció a los 65 años.
Falleció papá de Nick Carter
El integrante de los Backstreet Boys contó la noticia a través de sus redes sociales. “Se me destroza el corazón al tener que compartir la noticia de que nuestro padre, Robert, falleció anoche”, escribió este martes el cantante.  “Mientras sabemos más sobre la causa de la muerte y comenzamos el proceso de duelo, pedimos que se respete nuestra privacidad en este momento difícil”, añadió.

Su hermano Aaron, también comentó la triste noticia en su cuenta de Twitter. “Mi corazón está completamente destrozado Estoy en estado de shock y amé tanto a mi papá. #RIP Papi. Te amo. Esta es la última foto que tengo mi papa”, escribió junto a una imagen con su padre.

“Te voy a extrañar por siempre papá pitufo. ¡Tú eras el hombre más cool y súper guapo! Estoy realmente mal ahora”, añadió Aaron.

