El difícil momento de Nick Carter: Falleció su papá a los 65 años

I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night… — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017

While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017

Su hermano Aaron, también comentó la triste noticia en su cuenta de Twitter. “Mi corazón está completamente destrozado Estoy en estado de shock y amé tanto a mi papá. #RIP Papi. Te amo. Esta es la última foto que tengo mi papa”, escribió junto a una imagen con su padre.

My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017

“Te voy a extrañar por siempre papá pitufo. ¡Tú eras el hombre más cool y súper guapo! Estoy realmente mal ahora”, añadió Aaron.