El difícil momento de Nick Carter: Falleció su papá a los 65 años

I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night…
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017
While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017
Su hermano Aaron, también comentó la triste noticia en su cuenta de Twitter. “Mi corazón está completamente destrozado Estoy en estado de shock y amé tanto a mi papá. #RIP Papi. Te amo. Esta es la última foto que tengo mi papa”, escribió junto a una imagen con su padre.
My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017
“Te voy a extrañar por siempre papá pitufo. ¡Tú eras el hombre más cool y súper guapo! Estoy realmente mal ahora”, añadió Aaron.
I'm gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I'm really messed up right now 😪 pic.twitter.com/XqhOyQM0Ld
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017