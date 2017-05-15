Nati Bobadilla

Miguel Bosé, Shakira, Justin Timberlake y más: Así los artistas celebraron el Día de la madre

Los artistas tampoco quisieron quedar ausentes de la celebración del Día de la madre. Miguel Bosé, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Juanes, entre otros, usaron las redes sociales para saludar a sus madres, también a sus parejas y, por supuesto, a todas sus fans.

¡Acá te dejamos algunos mensajes!

A special message from @skulleeroz 🌹 #HappyMothersDay

Una publicación compartida de backstreetboys (@backstreetboys)

Mi Doña Alicia adorada.. sin ella nada. Feliz día todos los días ! #felizdiadelasmadres

Una publicación compartida de JUANES (@juanes)

Felicidades a todas aquellas mujeres que nos levantan, nos inspiran y nos hacen ser mejores día a día #FelizDíaDeLaMadre

Una publicación compartida de Sin Bandera (@sinbandera)

