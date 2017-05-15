Miguel Bosé, Shakira, Justin Timberlake y más: Así los artistas celebraron el Día de la madre

Los artistas tampoco quisieron quedar ausentes de la celebración del Día de la madre. Miguel Bosé, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Juanes, entre otros, usaron las redes sociales para saludar a sus madres, también a sus parejas y, por supuesto, a todas sus fans.
¡Acá te dejamos algunos mensajes!
¡Feliz día de las Madres USA! Un beso muy grande a todas ellas. pic.twitter.com/Zw3g74fhu9
— Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day! Feliz día a todas las madres! Shak pic.twitter.com/S6lm2tRIeJ
— Shakira (@shakira) May 14, 2017
I marvel at you. It’s so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world. You make me realize how much my own Mother has done for me. #HappyMothersDay to you, my love. And, to my wonderful Mother and all the Moms all over the world: Y’all really DO RUN THIS… I bow down to you. –JT