Buzo capta momento exacto en que tiembla en el mar

How do you feel the 5.7 magnitude earthquake underwater..,,????*This video is being managed exclusively by Newsflare. To use this video for broadcast or in a commercial player go to: https://www.newsflare.com/video/118479/other/57-magnitude-earthquake-underwater or email: newsdesk@newsflare.com or call: +44 (0) 8432 895 191

Posted by Jan Paul Rodriguez on sábado, 8 de abril de 2017